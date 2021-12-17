Omicron Scare: Kareena Kapoor's sample sent for genome sequencing

Actress Kareena Kapoor recently tested positive for COVID-19 and as per latest reports her COVID samples are being sent to Kasturba Hospital lab for genome sequencing. BMC officials said the reports are expected to come in the next 4-5 days. Reportedly, it was Seema Khan who first tested positive for COVID-19. The same day, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive as well. After that, Maheep Kapoor, then her daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Karan Johar, however, tested negative. According to BMC officials, 110 people who had been in contact with those who contracted the virus after Karan's get together have been contacted and tested. All 110 people are negative.

Earlier, Kareena, who is following protocol and is in isolation, shared a photo of Saif and a couple of their staff on the terrace of a separate building in front of her. She wrote: "Ok so we are still...in love in the times of Corona era" and added this for the virus: "Don't forget guys!! It's lurking.Kareena Kapoor's home was sanitized this week after her test result and a medical team was there to test other residents. One of Kareena's staff has also since tested positive. On the work front, Bebo will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. She co-stars with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on Valentine's Day next year.