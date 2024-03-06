On 13th anniversary, Allu Arjun says he has ‘flourished’ because of wife Sneha’s company
Mumbai, March 6 Star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, whom he lovingly calls "cutie", have completed 13 years of marital bliss and the actor has penned a heartwarming note on the special occasion.
Taking to Instagram stories, Allu shared two pictures with wife Sneha.
One was a throwback image from the day of their marriage.
For the caption, the actor wrote: “Happy Anniversary cutie… It’s been 13 years now -- I have flourished because of your company. I draw energy from your tranquility… Too many many more till the end of time."
In 2011, Allu Arjun married Sneha in Hyderabad.
The couple have two children, a son named Ayaan and a daughter Arha, who was in the Samantha Prabhu-starrer ‘Shaakuntalam’.
Allu Arjun is all set for the release of the second instalment of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise.
The film, titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, is set to release in August.
