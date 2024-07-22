On 13th anniversary of Singham, Rohit Shetty celebrates 33 years of friendship with Ajay Devgn

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Actor and director duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, who have been together for the last 33 years, celebrated the 13th anniversary of their blockbuster 'Singham' and also wrapped the shoot of 'Singham Again'.

Cherishing the 33-year bond with Ajay, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video to mark the day.

The video features the moments from the shooting and their bonding.

"Today we complete 13 years of Singham and look at the magic of destiny. Today we also wrap Singham Again with Ajay sir. This is my 13th film with him as a director but the journey began back in the 90's when I was working under him. 33 years later and we are still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali," the text in the video said.

Along with the video, he captioned the post, "13 years of Singham, 33 years of brotherhood @ajaydevgn #SinghamAgain."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Ajay Devgn wrote, "13 years of 'Aata Majhi Satakli' and 33 years of 'Aata Aapli Satakli."

Abhishek Bachchan dropped a smile emoji.

Suniel Shetty commented heart and evil eye emojis.

One of the users wrote, "The best on screen Jodi."

Another user commented, "The bestest duo."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seens as box office hits.

The movie is set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

