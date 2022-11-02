On 57th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his 'signature pose'

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than any festival. Every year, several fans gather outside his home to catch a glimpse of King Khan of Bollywood. Fans continued their ritual this year as well.

On the occasion of SRK's 57th birthday on Wednesday, the superstar came outside his bungalow to greet his fans.

In the video, SRK was seen waving to his fans, who were standing below, cheering at the sight of the superstar. He was also accompanied by his 9-year-old son AbRam, who stood on the balcony waving at the crowd below.

While the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor wore a simple black t-shirt with a pair of blue jeans, AbRam sported a white t-shirt and shorts.

'King of Romance' also did his signature pose by spreading his arms.

He also took a selfie with his fans from the balcony.

Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, huge posters of SRK along with them.

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

