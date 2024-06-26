On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Rohit Shetty shares new intriguing poster from 'Singham Again'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : On the occasion of Arjun Kapoor's birthday, filmmaker Rohit Shetty unveiled a new poster from 'Singham Again' to wish him on this special day.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rohit dropped a new look of Arjun as the antagonist from the movie and captioned the post, which read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ARJUNKAPOOR."

Drenched in blood and clad in black attire, Arjun can be seen in his menacing avatar, holding an ax and with an evil smile on his face.

Re-sharing Shetty's post on his Instagram stories, Arjun wrote, "@itsrohitshetty sir what a gift!!!

Ek aur 'Danger' reveal on the birthday!!"

Arjun's Singham Again co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished him this big day.

She shared a stunning picture of them together and wrote, "Happy birthday Arjj.j Sending hugs @arjunkapoor."

Excited to see how the audience will react to his performance in the film, Arjun earlier said, "I'm ecstatic that a stalwart filmmaker like Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again which boasts of so many stars in it! I know I have given it my all and I'm looking forward to seeing how people react to me when the film releases."

"So when I wanted to explore acting, I just wanted to act and face the camera. I was never fixated on what I was selected to play on screen. I wanted to feel the same passion and joy that I had seen actors feel when they gave the shot. I wanted to feel the rush to be in front of the camera and I wanted to work very hard to do a good job," he added.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

He made his acting debut with 'Ishaqzaade' in 2012 and he received a positive response for his performance. Later, he also worked as assistant director for Nikhil Advani's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' in 2003 and was seen in the action thriller 'Aurangzeb' in 2013. He appeared in 'Gunday', a crime action film also starring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. The actor also worked opposite Alia Bhatt in '2 States'. Arjun also acted in movies such as 'Ki & Ka', '2 States', 'Half Girlfriend' among others.

