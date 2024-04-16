On Ashtami, Shilpa Shetty showers love on her "own devi" Samisha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ashtami with her daughter Samisha.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video of her performing worship with Samisha.

The video gave glimpse of a decorated temple, followed by Shilpa washing and affectionately and reverentially bowing to her daughter's feet.

Shilpa's pet dog also made an appearance during the aarti.

The video ends with a photo of the Ashtami Prasad Thali which included poori, halwa, and chana.

For the occasion, Shilpa wore a pink kurta set and her daughter wore a pretty pink crop top and skirt.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C50IWHnSGfY/

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today starting with the Kanya Pujan with our own Devi Samisha. May the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri bless everyone with prosperity, love, and peace."

The eighth day of the Navratri festival is dedicated to an eighth form of Maa Durga - Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity, serenity, and tranquillity.

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor