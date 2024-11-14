On Children’s Day, Kajol aims to feel free as a child

Mumbai, Nov 14 Actress Kajol took to social media to wish her kids, son Yug and daughter Nysa on Children’s Day.

On Thursday, the actress posted adorable photos with her kids, along with a note in which she shared her love for children. Kajol describes them as beings who haven’t yet lost their honesty or their zest for life.

According to her, children remind us of the freedom we all strive to regain as we grow older. The ‘Dilwale’ star added that, in many ways, we are all aiming to be as free as children, unaffected by the pressures and complexities of life.

Kajol wrote in the caption, “I love kids because they haven’t lost their honesty and their love of life to life as yet. And that's what we are all aiming for after a point... to be that free... aren’t we? To all kids, who are mine and not, wishing you all a very happy Children’s Day. #happychildrensday #kidsrule #befree #lovemybabies.”

In the first image, the actress is seen striking a happy pose with her son Yug. Kajol looks lovely in a pink saree, while Yug sports a white kurta-pajama. The next images show the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress flaunting her radiant smile as she poses next to her daughter Nysa.

Kajol also posted a video of herself surrounded by kids, giving them her autographs.

Previously, she had shared a post about her film “Karan Arjun”, which is set to be re-released in theatres on November 22, 2024. She captioned the post, “Yeh toh bas trailer hai, dekhiye Karan Arjun ke pyaar ka bandhan duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein phir ek baar 22 November se!”

On the work front, Kajol recently appeared in the film “Do Patti”, where she played the role of a police officer. The thriller also starred Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

“Do Patti” also marked Kriti’s debut as a producer and Shaheer’s Bollywood debut.

