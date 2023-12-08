On Dharmendra's 88th birthday, Salman pens a special note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Salman Khan shares a close bond with legendary actor Dharmendra.

As it's Bollywood's He-Man's 88th birthday today, Salman took to social media and penned a special wish for him.

He dropped a few pictures of himself with Dharmendra and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dharam Ji

@aapkadharam."

The post garnered loads of likes and comments.

Reacting to it, Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

During the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan', Bobby Deol opened up about the relationship that Salman shares with the former's dad.

"Salman [Khan] has always been there. He is completely in love with my dad [Dharmendra]. The bond they share is just amazing, he [Salman Khan] has so much respect for him [Dharmendra]. He has this obsessive love for my dad and my family. He is one guy who has got no insecurity," he shared.

Bobby Deol also spoke about how he landed the role of Yash in Salman Khan's Race 3. He added, "One day Salman [Khan] told me 'Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai ke peeth pad chad gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chad gaya, main aage badha.' [When my career was struggling I climbed on your brother's back [Sunny Deol] and Sanjay Dutt's back to move forward]". FYI: Bobby Deol and Salman Khan fondly call each other "mamu". Bobby Deol added, "Toh maine usko bola 'Mamu, toh mujhe tere peeth par chadhne de na' [So I told him 'Mamu let me climb on your back']."

Bobby Deol concluded by saying, "So then he [Salman Khan] remembered that and after a couple of years I got a phone call from him and he said 'Mamu shirt utarega?' I said, 'Haan mamu main kuch bhi karunga'. So, that's how I got Race. [Mamu, will you take your shirt off? I said, 'Mamu I will do anything]'"

Salman has worked with Dharmendra in 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya'.

