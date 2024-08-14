On eve of 78th Independence Day, Ricky Kej unveils new version of India's National Anthem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : On the eve of India's 78th Independence Day on Wednesday, Three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej released his new version of the National Anthem for the public.

Taking to his social media handles, he shared the song's video and said that he feels honoured.

"Honored to share my epic rendition of our National Anthem of India (Bharat). Featuring top legendary Indian musicians - a 100 piece British Orchestra and a choir of 14000 tribal children! We even won a Guinness World record :-) Please share, watch, use, but with respect :-) It is yours now, my humble gift to every Indian everywhere. Jai Hind! Happy #IndependenceDay2024 Featuring Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Rahul Sharma, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Sheik and Kaleeshabi Mahaboob, Giridhar Udupa, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (UK), Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences," he wrote.

This rendition has already achieved a Guinness World Record by including nearly 14,000 students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences.

The National Anthem features Ricky Kej, who directed the music in collaboration with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The group performance also includes flute maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, sarod maestros Aman and Ayaan Ali Khan, and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma, among many other renowned artists.

Talking about the rendition, Ricky Kej told ANI, "We brought together the best classical musicians from both North and South India to create a beautiful interpretation of the national anthem...We organised 14,000 students for a music lesson, culminating in them singing four-part harmonies of the national anthem."

"The national anthem was the first piece of music I ever learnt as a child," he shared, recalling how his parents instilled a sense of patriotism in him.

