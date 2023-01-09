On Farhan Akhtar's birthday, sister Zoya Akhtar shares his childhood photo

Birthday is all about making your loved ones feel special on their special day. As actor Farhan Akhar turned a year on Monday, his sister and director Zoya Akhtar dropped a heartwarming wish for him.

Taking to Instagram, Zoya wrote, "Birthday Boy. I (love) You More Each Year (heart emoji) #favboy #wishyouhealthpeaceandhappiness @faroutakhtar."

Alongside the birthday message, she dropped a childhood picture of Farhan. In the image, little Farhan is looking super innocent and cute.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnK1TlPrssI/?hl=en

Fans also chimed in the comment section to wish Farhan on his 49th birthday.

"Love you Farhaan! Your music and movies have given me the best memories of my lifetime and everytime I listen to one of your songs, I'm transported into the happier times. Thank you for that refuge. Have the happiest birthday sunshine," a fan commented.

"Happy birthday sir. You are the best," another one wrote.

Born to screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan made his debut as a writer, director, and producer at the age of 26 with Dil Chahta Hai, which was released in 2001. He started his acting career with Rock On!! (2008). His film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) won him two Filmfare Awards, including Best Supporting Actor. In 2013, he portrayed Milkha Singh in the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He has also helmed 'Don' and 'Don 2'.

He is now all set to direct a road-trip drama, 'Jee Le Zaraa', starring actors Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor