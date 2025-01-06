On his 58th birthday, AR Rahman launches Bharat Maestro Awards to honour Indian classical music and inspire future musicians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : On the occasion of his 58th birthday on Monday, the Grammy and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman in collaboration with his music institute, the KM Music Conservatory, launched the Bharat Maestro Awards to honour the legacy of Indian classical music legends and inspire future music icons.

The Bharat Maestro Awards will aim to recognise the timeless influence of Indian classical music while nurturing the next wave of musical talent. AR Rahman launched BMA to ensure that the profound traditions of this art form continue to thrive for future generations, a release said.

"The greatest joy of a guru is to witness the success and growth of their students, and it is this bond that the Bharat Maestro Awards seeks to celebrate. The idea behind instituting this is for it to be more than just an award; it's about connecting the past, present, and future of music, and uniting us all through the language of sound," Rahman said in the statement.

Rahman is known for songs like 'Jai Ho', 'Enna Sona', 'Tere Bina', 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera', 'Rehna Tu' and others. He won the Oscar for his song 'Jai Ho' in 'Slumdog Millionaire' in 2009.

The 'Rehna Tu' singer announced that the awards are designed to pay tribute to the music legends who passed away while honouring the extraordinary contributions of today's musical icons. This initiative also underscores the importance of the teacher-student relationship, which lies at the heart of Indian classical music.

The Bharat Maestro Awards mentor panel will include Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, Bombay Jayashri and Ajoy Chakrabarty, while the advisory board will consist of Ila Paliwal, Sai Shravanam, Bharat Bala, Fathima Rafiq, Khatija Rahman, Adam Greig and Clint Valladares.

The Bharat Maestro Awards will honour talent across various categories, including:

Four Awards for Stellar Young Musicians - Recognising exceptional young musicians who have shown promise and dedication in their respective disciplines.

One Lifetime Achievement Award for the Guru - Acknowledging the extraordinary contribution of a teacher in nurturing future generations of classical musicians.

One State Medallion for Music Contribution - Recognising an Indian state that has fostered exceptional musical talents and played a key role in preserving classical music traditions.

The awards will be presented by the gurus to their own students, honouring the timeless teacher-student tradition (Guru-Shishya Parampara).

Additionally, the recipients of the awards will be awarded a cash prize and be provided opportunities to perform on a global stage, in addition to joining in on the performances by AR Rahman as well, in a bid to widen their horizons and build their international exposure.

The launch of the Bharat Maestro Awards also coincides with a significant milestone for KM Music Conservatory, which marks its 16th year of nurturing musical talent.

"The Conservatory has always sought to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, creating opportunities for young artists to develop their craft while staying grounded in the cultural fabric of India. With this annual award being instituted, I want to support in building an ecosystem that will also fuel the immersive experiences in the arena of music", Rahman added.

Founded by AR Rahman himself, the conservatory has become a renowned institution that offers programs in Western and Indian Classical musical traditions, as well as music technology. Its mission has always been to provide international standards of education while preserving and advancing India's rich musical heritage.

