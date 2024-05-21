On his birthday, Mohanlal's first look poster from 'L2: Empuraan' out now

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 21 : Veteran actor Mohanlal is celebrating his 64th birthday today, and to make his day even more special, the team of his upcoming film 'Empuraan' dropped a poster featuring him in a captivating avatar.

Serving as the second instalment in a planned trilogy following the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, Empuraan will see Mohanlal reprising his role as Khureshi-Ab'raam aka Stephen Nedumpally.

The poster features Mohanlal in a salt-and-pepper look. He is seen sporting an all-black look a T-shirt paired with matching jacket and trousers. The actor is seen walking amid dozens of security personnel with guns.

Sharing the poster on X on Tuesday, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "Happy birthday Laletta! Khureshi Abraam, L2E. Happy birthday Mohanlal."

The poster also revealed that 'L2: Empuraan' will be released in five languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Mohanlal shared the poster on his Instagram handle.

'L2: Empuraan' is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer' and the second installment of a planned trilogy directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film features an ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Sachin Khedekar, Saniya Iyappan, Fazil, and Indrajith Sukumaran in key roles. With such a star-studded lineup and a gripping storyline, 'L2: Empuraan' promises to be a significant addition to the Malayalam film industry.

The actor also received several heartfelt birthday wishes from fans and members of the film industry.

Taking to X, Mammootty shared a picture with Mohanlal and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Lal."

Actor Vishnu Manchu wrote on X, "Many Happy Returns of the day to one of the greatest actors. @Mohanlal, and one of my fav hero, in Reel and Real life."

Actor Dulquer Salmaan also sent out his warm greetings to Mohanlal on his birthday.

"Wishing our Lal Ettan the happiest birthday," he wrote on Instagram, adding a picture in which he can be seen giving a tight hug to Mohanlal.

