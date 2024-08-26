On Janmashtami, RajKummar Rao visits temple with wife Partalekhaa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : On the occasion of Janmashtami, actor RajKummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa visited the temple to seek blessings from the almighty.

Taking to Instagram, RajKummar dropped a picture from his temple visit.

"Happy Janmashtmi Everyone. From Us to You," he captioned the post.

Both RajKummar and Patralekhaa can be seen dressed in ethnic outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, RajKummar is basking in the success of his film 'Stree 2', which also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film was released on August 15. It faced a box office clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Khel Khel Mein' and John Abraham's 'Vedaa'. Among three, it was 'Stree-2' that created a storm at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a report on Stree 2's box office trends on X on Sunday. He mentioned that the Amar Kaushik directorial is expected to witness growth over the weekend due to the Janmashtami festivities.

"Stree 2 maintains an excellent hold at the BO, shows no signs of fatigue, and continues to deliver double-digit figures. The [second] Friday numbers prove it and how. Business is expected to surge from Saturday to Monday [Janmashtami], further boosting its already massive total. [Week 2] Friday Rs 19.30 crore. Total: Rs 327.10 crore. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote.

'Stree 2' , a horror-comedy, is directed by Amar Kaushik. Actors Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar have special cameos in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor