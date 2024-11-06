On Kamal Haasan's birthday, makers of 'Thug Life' to surprise fans with exciting glimpse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : What could be a better day than birthday to treat Kamal Haasan's fans with an exciting glimpse of him from his upcoming film? Makers of Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Thug Life' are all set and excited to celebrate the actor's 70th birthday.

To make the day even more special, the makers of 'Thug Life' have planned to unveil the much-awaited first look of "Thugs" as a return gift for Kamal's fans.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the film's production house invited everyone to be part of this celebration.

https://x.com/RKFI/status/1853671225740185737

"Get Ready to Celebrate @ikamalhaasan Sir's Birthday, a Festive Celebration awaits on 7th Nov. #KHBirthdayCelebrations Watch out for the Thugs on Nov 7th at 11 am. #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR #Thuglife," the post read.

Along with the announcement, makers shared a poster featuring pencil art of Kamal Haasan's character.

Kamal Haasan will be celebrating his birthday on November 7.

The film is touted as a gangster drama. 'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.

Last year, ahead of Kamal Haasan's birthday, makers unveiled the title of the film.

On Instagram, the film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video.

They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."

The video features Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar.In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapped himself in a rough cloak. He is being chased by few men and they could be seen approaching him. Then, camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look included a heavy moustache and beard.

After working in 'Nayakan', Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor