On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Suniel Shetty recalls the thrill of working in 'LOC: Kargil'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 : On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, actor Suniel Shetty paid tribute to the brave army men who sacrificed their lives for the country's honour.

Every year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 to commemorate the day our soldiers brought the Kargil War to a successful conclusion and to honour our Jawans, who sacrificed their lives for the country.

In a post on X, Shetty wrote, "Saluting the indomitable spirit of our heroes this #KargilVijayDiwas. Our freedom and safety today are the results of their unparalleled bravery and sacrifice."

Saluting the indomitable spirit of our heroes this #KargilVijayDiwas. Our freedom and safety today are the results of their unparalleled bravery and sacrifice. Honoured to have been a part of the film LOC Kargil by the legendary J P Dutta, that immortalizes their stories. Let’s… pic.twitter.com/nd7scy6mvk — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 26, 2024

He also recalled working in JP Dutta's war drama 'LOC: Kargil', in which he played the role of a soldier.

"Honoured to have been a part of the film LOC Kargil by the legendary J P Dutta, that immortalizes their stories. Let's honour their legacy by never forgetting their sacrifice. Jai Hind," Shetty added, dropping a BTS picture from the sets of 'LOC', which was released in 2003.

'LOC: kargil' is a 2003 Indian Hindi-language historical war film based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan, produced and directed by JP Dutta under his banner JP Films.

The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nagarjuna among others.

