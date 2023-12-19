"On loop": Neetu Kapoor praises Ananya Kapoor for song 'I Wanna See You Dance'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Actor Neetu Kapoor has praised Ananya Panday for the song 'I Wanna See You Dance' from her upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

On Tuesday, Neetu took to Instagram Story and shared a screenshot of the song.

"On loop. @ananyapanday you are brilliant in this", she wrote.

Ananya reposted the Instagram Story and replied.

She wrote, "Thank u so much Neetu Aunty my fave," with a heart emoji.

'I Wanna See You Dance' is sung by Saba Azad and composed by Sachin & Jigar. Lyrics penned by Ankur Tewari, the song has been choreographed by Caeser Gonsalves.

Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kick off the promotions for the film.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor