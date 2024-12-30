On mom’s birthday, Parineeti Chopra gives a glimpse of her special film

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actress Parineeti Chopra has penned the sweetest birthday wish for her mother, Reena Chopra.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos with her mother. In the caption, Parineeti showcased her quirky side while giving a glimpse of her upcoming special film, titled “Parineeti, Sahaj, and Shivang.”

She wrote, “Film: Parineeti Chopra, Produced by: Reena Chopra, Directed by: Reena Chopra, Dialogues (how to speak): Reena Chopra, Action (how to walk): Reena Chopra, Food and Beverage (lifelong): Reena Chopra (and papa, but it’s not his birthday).”

She continued, “Happppyy bdayyyyy to my producer, director - basically everything! This film called Parineeti, Sahaj and Shivang would have never released without you. The cutest, giggliest, and literally the most intelligent woman I know. We love you, mom! @reenachopra.art.”

The post features Parineeti’s joyful memories with her mother, father, and other family members. One of the photos shows her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, sharing a heartfelt moment with Reena Chopra, where they can be seen laughing together.

Earlier, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress shared a series of photos reflecting on her whirlwind December. In her post, the Kesari actress revealed a month filled with intense work, personal moments, and plenty of travel. She expressed her gratitude for a December that “really Decembered”—a playful nod to the busy yet fulfilling month she had.

Parineeti wrote, “December, you really Decembered! Shot my film in Goa, Pune, and Bombay. Spent 2 days in Delhi winter. Fell ill on set but still did night shifts. Went to Sri Lanka with my team. Had some soul healing with R. Enjoyed spicy home food on days off and took around 20 flights! And I’d do it all over again. #Shooting #Travel.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor