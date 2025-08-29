On National Sports Day, DYK Kartik Aaryan Learned Multiple Sports for Chandu Champion? Check It Out!

As India celebrates National Sports Day today, here’s an inspiring trivia from one of Bollywood’s most loved films. Kartik Aaryan, who headlined Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion, underwent a rigorous and transformative journey to bring the story of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, to life.

In preparation for the role, Kartik trained extensively in three challenging sports as wrestling, boxing, and swimming, each requiring discipline, stamina, and mastery of unique techniques. The actor dedicated nearly 1.5 years to perfecting these skills, working under expert guidance to ensure he authentically embodied Petkar’s resilience and spirit. As per reports, Kartik’s training was nothing short of an athlete’s regimen. From long hours of swimming practice to the raw power of wrestling and the sharp reflexes of boxing, the actor pushed himself beyond limits. His physical transformation and sporting skills stand as a testament to his commitment to storytelling and authenticity on screen.

Released on 14th June 2024, Chandu Champion not only celebrated Petkar’s unparalleled legacy but also marked one of Kartik’s finest performances to date. His portrayal was hailed as National Award worthy, blending grit with emotional depth. Critics and audiences alike applauded him, reinforcing his stature as both a box office puller and a powerful performer loved by the masses.

With Chandu Champion, Kartik once again proved that all his film choices are nothing short of masterstrokes. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film narrates the extraordinary journey of Murlikant Petkar, who overcame adversities to etch his name in history.