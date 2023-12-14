On Raj Kapoor's 99th birth anniversary, Saira Banu recalls precious bond between him and Dilip Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : On the 99th birth anniversary of Bollywood star Raj Kapoor, veteran actor Saira Banu took everyone back to the 90s and recollected the interesting stories about the bond between Raj Kapoor and legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

She reflected on the golden era of Indian cinema when Kapoor and Kumar, among others, defined the industry with their remarkable contributions.

Taking to Instagram, Saira shared a series of videos and pictures along with a lengthy note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C00we1HviVb/?

The note read, "Describing the bond between Dilip Sahib and Raj Ji as mere friendship would be an understatement; they shared a love akin to that of siblings. They sought solace in each other's company, exchanging secrets that remained unknown even to their own family members. Raj Ji and Sahib were there for each other until the very end."

The actor shared a story of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Sahib's friendship.

"Not many people know this but back in the day when Dilip Sahib was still a bachelor Raj Ji would often edge him on to get married. He would say "Shaadi Kyun Nahin Karta" and later on laughingly add, "Jis Din Tu Shaadi Karega, Ghutne Ke Bal Chal Ke Aaunga Tere Paas", and goodness like a great friend he stood up to his words the day Dilip Sahib and I got married. I still remember how he reminded Sahib of this incident, saying, "Didn't I tell you that I would kneel down the very day you get married? I am doing it for you. Thank you for getting married," Saira added.

Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar shared experiences and a friendship that stayed strong during their difficult times.

"When Raj Ji had a cardiac arrest, Sahib had flown abroad for a felicitation. He immediately flew back to Delhi and rushed to Apollo Hospital to see Raj Ji, he went near him and said, "Raj, wake up! I brought the 'Khushboo' of Chapli Kebabs. Let's stroll through the bazaar as we used to, relishing Kebabs and Rotis. Stop acting; take me to the courtyard in Peshawar." Choking with emotion, tears streamed as he spoke to his unconscious friend. They were indeed the best of friends until the very end. Remembering Raj Ji on his Birth Anniversary with a lot of love and affection," Saira continued.

Born in Peshawar to father-actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Mehra, Raj Kapoor had a remarkable career. He won many accolades including three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India. He is known as the 'Showman of Indian cinema'.

He appeared in films like 'Shree 420', 'Aag', 'Chori Chori', 'Anari', 'Sangam', 'Mera Naam Joker' and many more.

