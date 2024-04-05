On Rashmika’s 28th b’day, ‘Pushpa 2’ makers drop intriguing first look of Srivalli
Mumbai, April 5 As Rashmika Mandanna turned 28 on April 5, the makers of 'Pushpa: The Rise' shared her first look as the stunning Srivalli from the upcoming film.
In the poster shared by Mythri Movie Makers on X (formerly called Twitter), the actress is seen with vermillion on her forehead. She is wearing a bright green saree and completed the look with heavy gold jewellery. She had an intense look as she posed.
Mythri Movie Makers captioned the image: “Our 'Srivalli' says three more days to witness #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser. Get ready for goosebumps stuff on April 8 #PushpaMassJaathara #Pushpa2TheRule.”
The first instalment of the action-drama starring Allu Arjun was released in 2021.
It followed the story of a coolie, Pushpa Raj, in the smuggling syndicate of a rare wood. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil.
