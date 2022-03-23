On Smriti Irani's birthday, her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi' co-star Mouni Roy talks about minister's love for books

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and former actor Smriti Irani, on Wednesday, turned a year older, and to mark her special day, Mouni Roy, who shared screen space with her in the hit TV serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' penned a heartfelt birthday note for her.

In the note, Mouni recalled her experience of working with Smriti and also talked about the latter's love for books.

Sharing a candid picture of Smriti on Instagram, she wrote, "My dearest Smriti di, @smritiiraniofficial. This is my most fav story about you to tell; more than a decade and half back, fresh out of Uni I had joined the cast of Kyunki, unnerved wondering how you may be; I was amazed beyond belief; unlike most of them, how kind you were to me (you didn't have to be), how sharp & intelligent you were, spoke 7 languages, your outstanding vocabulary, your flare for reading (still have to return your books from 17 years ago), a beautiful nerd, everything that you were blew my mind & heart."

Mouni said she always wanted to become like Smriti Irani.

"I wanted to be like you then, I wish to be like you now; I love you and I pray god always bless you with the best life has to offer making sure you spend your time with those who love and appreciate you the most . HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY," she added.

For the unversed, Mouni essayed the role of Smriti Irani's daughter Krishna Tulsi in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

( With inputs from ANI )

