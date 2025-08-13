On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Khushi Kapoor shares throwback pictures with her mom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Bollywood diva Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, but she lives on through her amazing work and her powerful persona. She was a luminary who enchanted audiences with her unparalleled talent and charisma. On her birth anniversary, the late actor's daughter Khushi Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother with throwback pictures.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a series of pictures with the first one capturing her childhood days with her mother. While the second one shows her along with her mother, Sridevi, and sister, Janhvi Kapoor. In the third one, Khushi can be seen lovingly hugging her mom.

Earlier, Sridevi's husband and film producer Boney Kapoor also remembered the late actress. Posting a beautiful still of Sridevi from her film English Vinglish on Instagram, he expressed how she remains forever young in his heart. Calling her "26" even today, he wrote, "Yes, you are not 62 today. You are 26. Happy birthday; we are still reliving all your happy birthdays."

He later shared another post, where he fondly reminisced about a birthday party from 1990. In the post, he recalled how, with a cheeky smile, he told Sridevi she was turning "26" even though she was actually 27 just to make her laugh.The caption of the post read, "In 1990, her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment , that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught I was teasing her"

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. She tied the knot with producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple was blessed with daughters - Janhvi and Khushi.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more.The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Talking about, Khushi was seen in 'Nadaaniyan', starring Ibrahim Ali Khan, which premiered on Netflix on March 7.Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, Nadaaniyan promises to be a heartfelt rollercoaster ride of emotions, filled with romance, drama, and humour.The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles.

