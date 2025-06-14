On Sushant Singh Rajput’s 5th death anniversary, sister Shweta says ‘let his legacy continue’

Mumbai, June 14 On Sushant Singh Rajput’s fifth death anniversary on Saturday, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti asked to honour the late star’s legacy by embodying his values of love, learning, innocence, and kindness, and to never lose faith.

Taking to Instagram, where she shared a string of throwback pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput, she wrote on the caption section: “Today is Bhai 5th Death Anniversary, a lot has happened since his death on 14th June 2020. Now CBI has submitted a report to the court and we are in a process of retrieving it (sic).”

“But what I want to say today is no matter what happens, don’t loose heart and don’t loose faith on god or in goodness (sic).”

She urged all to remember what Sushant stood for.

“Purity, an unquenchable zeal for life and learning, a heart full of love which believed in treating everyone equally and doing charity. His smile and his eyes had this child like innocence which could stir anyone’s heart with overflowing love. That’s what our Sushant stood for,” She wrote.

Sushant has not gone anywhere, says Shweta.

“That’s what we have to stand for… Bhai hasn’t gone anywhere believe me… he is in you, in me, in all of us. Everytime we love with all our heart, everytime we have child like innocence towards life, everytime we are inclined to learn more, we are bringing him alive. Never use Bhai’s name to spread any negative feeling… he wouldn’t like that. He didn’t stand for that,” he said.

She urged to let his legacy continue

Shweta concluded: “Look how many people’s heart and mind he touched and influenced…. Let his legacy continue… you be the burning candle that lights up other candles to continue his legacy. Any great person’s legacy always grows after he has passed on….. you know why is that?”

“Because the magnetism of their personality sows seeds and influences minds for generations to come….@sushantsinghrajput.”

It was in June 2020, where Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead aged 34 at his Bandra home in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor