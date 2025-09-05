On Teachers’ Day, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reveals She’s Been Training Under Seema Pahwa for Her Bollywood Film Debut, Thanks Her Acting Guru

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia expressed her heartfelt gratitude to veteran actress and director Seema Pahwa, under whose mentorship she is currently learning and honing her craft. Nimrit will be seen working under Seema Pahwa’s direction in an upcoming untitled project, where she got the opportunity to train and learn valuable lessons about the art of acting.

Talking about her experience, Nimrit shared, “I feel extremely fortunate to be working under the guidance of Seema Pahwa ma’am. She is not just a brilliant actor but also an extraordinary teacher who brings out the best in her students. During the course of this project, I have learnt so much from her – be it understanding the depth of a character, learning how to bring honesty into a performance, or simply observing how she approaches every scene with such sincerity and detail. She has truly sharpened my perspective towards acting and storytelling. What I admire the most about her is the way she encourages you to discover your own truth as a performer rather than simply following instructions. For me, Seema ma’am has become much more than a director or mentor – she is an inspiration and a guiding light. On Teachers’ Day, I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart for being such a pivotal part of my journey.”

With this special collaboration, Nimrit continues to explore new dimensions as an actor while celebrating the invaluable mentorship she has received from Seema Pahwa.