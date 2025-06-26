"On the first day, we were both a little shy..." Konkona Sen Sharma talks about working with Pankaj Tripathi in Metro...In Dino

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : Ahead of the much-awaited release of the upcoming film Metro...In Dino, actor Konkona Sen Sharma has opened up about her experience shooting with Pankaj Tripathi for the first time.

Sharma shared that she feels glad to finally work with Tripathi, with whom she never got a chance to share screen space despite both being in the industry for a long time. The actress also shared how their first day on set together felt formal, but they quickly grew comfortable with each other.

While speaking to ANI, the actor said, "Metro...In Dino is quite different from Life in a Metro, because Life in a Metro was made 17-18 years ago. We were younger back then, so the story was different. And I feel lucky to work with Mr. Pankaj Tripathi."

"It was a lot of fun. Actually, I wasn't sure what to expect because, even though both of us have been working for so long, we hadn't worked together before. But he is very popular, and I've seen his workI like it a lot. So, I was happy to be working with him. On the first day, I think we were both a little shy and formal. Anurag always says this very funnily: 'On the first day, we were both a little shy, a little formal. Mr. Pankaj used to say "Namaste" and all that. I'm also a bit like thatkind of old-fashioned. But we quickly became comfortable with each other," she added.

The trailer of Metro...In Dino was released earlier this month. Along with Kher and Gupta, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.

The trailer gave us a sneak peek into the love stories of the couplesSara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

It follows four different love stories of couplesyoung, old, and middle-agedliving in a metro, and serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro. The movie will be released in theatres on July 4.

