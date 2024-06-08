On World Ocean Day, Jeff Goldblum recollects seeing the Atlantic for first time as a child

Los Angeles, June 8 Actor-musician Jeff Goldblum, who is known for his roles in 'Jurassic Park', 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'Wicked', and others, shared his experience of visiting an ocean for the first time.

On the occasion of World Ocean Day, Jeff reminisced about his first visit to the Atlantic Ocean as a child with his mother, according to ‘People’ magazine.

"It's the first ocean I ever experienced. I remember my mom taking me into the ocean cradle-style, feeling the waves for the first time, and getting bobbed up and down," he said.

Jeff told 'People': "I couldn't believe it. I was tripping out, and then when we got back to shore, I laid down and let the sun dry the salty water on my tingly skin."

Since then, the actor says he's been “deeply in love with the oceans.”

Besides starring in movies, including the upcoming ‘Wicked’, and jamming with his jazz band, Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, the Oceana supporter has devoted years to saving oceans.

"The oceans are home to most of the life on our planet. They play a central role in the world's natural systems, like regulating the climate, and they provide livelihoods to many," he said.

Jeff added: "But all around the world, they also feed hundreds of millions of people and have the capacity to provide a healthy seafood meal to a billion people every single day."

