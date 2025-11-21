On World Television Day, Amandeep Sidhu reflects on how TV shaped her life beyond acting

Mumbai, Nov 21 On World Television Day, actress Amandeep Sidhu reflected on the profound impact television has had on her life.

She shared that beyond shaping her acting career, TV has offered her opportunities for growth, learning, and connecting with audiences in meaningful ways. In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ actress shared that the medium gave her more than a career — it gave her a voice, a purpose, and a bridge to connect with people through emotion, story, and shared humanity.

Amandeep stated, “I’m incredibly grateful to be on television, and honestly, it feels like I’m living my dream. Acting has always been my passion, and getting to bring characters to life every single day is deeply fulfilling. Each project has been a new journey — teaching me more about life, resilience and who I really am.”

The ‘Naagin 6’ actress added, “The best part of being on TV is the routine and the connection with the audience. In a daily soap, we get to grow with the character over time. There’s also the joy of hearing from viewers who resonate with our stories that bond is truly special.”

She also believes the television medium has matured. “We’re seeing much more nuanced storytelling and diverse characters.”

Amandeep Sidhu is currently seen playing the lead role in Zee TV’s show “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan,” which is a produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta. Speaking about the show, she said it’s helped her rediscover what truly matters:

“This show made me reconnect with the core of who we are as families. The small rituals, the sacrifices, the tradition it’s not just drama. It’s the fabric of our lives.”

Amandeep began her career as a model before stepping into the television industry with a parallel lead role in “Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai.” She soon took on the negative role of Kanchan Khanna in “Tantra.” Her big breakthrough came when she landed her first lead role as in the Zee TV series “Teri Meri Ikk Jindri” opposite Adhvik Mahajan.

