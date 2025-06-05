On Yogi Adityanath’s birthday, makers of ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ announce release date

Mumbai, June 5 On the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s birthday, the makers of "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi" celebrated the special day by unveiling the film’s release date along with a brand-new poster.

The poster offered a fresh glimpse into the upcoming biographical drama inspired by Yogi Adityanath’s life and journey. On Thursday, the production house took to social media to reveal a striking new poster, introducing audiences to Anantvijay Joshi in the lead role. Dressed in saffron attire, the character embodies spiritual power, determination, and leadership. With a piercing gaze and a commanding presence, the poster captures the spirit of a man guided by purpose and unwavering commitment.

Sharing the intriguing poster, the makers wrote, “Jag chhoda, Bhagwa Odha, Seva mein ramm gaya. Ek Yogi — jo akela hi poora aandolan ban gaya!” Yogi Ji Ke Janmotsav par prastut hai us kahaani ka aarambh. #AjeyTheUntoldStoryOfAYogi – 1st August se cinema gharoṅ mein.”

Producer Ritu Mengi shared, “Announcing the release date on this occasion is a heartfelt tribute to an extraordinary life of Yogiji—one that inspires millions. At its heart, Ajey portrays a transformation driven by sacrifice, duty, and dharma.”

Based on Shantanu Gupta’s bestselling biography ‘The Monk Who Became Chief Minister,’ “Ajey” portrays the remarkable journey of a man who abandoned worldly desires to become one of India’s most powerful political leaders. Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, the screenplay is crafted by Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyank Dubey, while the music is composed by Meet Bros. The film’s associate producer is B-Live Productions (Suuraj Singh), with Vishnu Rao as the director of photography and Udai Prakash Singh handling production design.

Scheduled for release on August 1, 2025, the film features Anantvijay Joshi in a pivotal role, supported by a talented cast including Paresh Rawal, Dineshlal Yadav Nirahua, Ajay Mengi, Rajesh Khattar, Pawan Malhotra, and Garima Vikrant Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor