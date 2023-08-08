“Once in life time comes role…”: Anupam Kher expresses gratitude as ‘Karma’ clocks 37

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed gratitude as his action thriller ‘Karma’ completed 37 years today.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared stills from the movie featuring himself and late actor Dilip Kumar.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “The magnum opus #KARMA completes 37 years today. Thank you dearest @subhashghai1 ji for giving me the iconic role of #DrDang opposite my idol and thespian #DilipKumar Saab. Once in a life time comes a role which is larger than life and completely believable in good old days of Hindi cinema. Loved being part of it. And proud of it. Jai Ho!#ThappadKiGoonj.”

Helmed by Subhash Ghai. ‘Karma’ also featured an ensemble star cast including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi and Poonam Dhillon. The film starred Anupam as Dr Dang, while Dilip Kumar portrayed the character of a high-ranking police officer, Rana Vishwa Pratap Singh.

Meanwhile, he recently announced his new project in which he will be seen portraying the role of the poet, philosopher, and essayist, Rabindranath Tagore. The makers will announce the name of the film on August 24.

Apart from that, he will be next seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film 'Metro...In Dino'.

The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024. Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' is also his in his pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor