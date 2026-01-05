'One Battle After Another' wins Best Picture at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : 'One Battle After Another', a subversive comedy centred on radical politics, was named Best Picture at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, according to Variety.

'One Battle After Another' is a 2025 American black comedy action thriller film written, co-produced, and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. It is loosely based and inspired by the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon.The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.

The film also earned awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson.

Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' led the film honours with four awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Jacob Elordi for his portrayal of the Creature.

'Adolescence', the story of a murder investigation told in a single shot, also earned four awards, including the statue for Best Limited Series. The show also dominated limited series acting prizes, winning Critics Choice Awards for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty, according to Variety.

'The Pitt' was named Best Drama Series and received acting honours for Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa, while 'The Studio' won Best Comedy Series. Seth Rogen picked up Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and his co-star Ike Barinholtz won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

Jean Smart won Best Actress in a Comedy for 'Hacks', while Janelle James earned Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for 'Abbott Elementary'. Rhea Seehorn was named Best Actress in a Drama for Pluribus, and Tramell Tillman won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Severance, according to Variety.

In film acting categories, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, while Timothee Chalamet earned Best Actor for Marty Supreme. Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Weapons.

The award for Best Song went to Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, which also won Best Animated Feature, according to Variety.

Comedian Chelsea Handler returned to host the ceremony for the fourth consecutive year. The Critics Choice Association introduced four new categories this year, including casting/ensemble, variety series, stunt design and sound.

The 31st Critics Choice Awards are being held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

