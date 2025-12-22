One day, I'll stop by again, says Vijay Deverakonda to man who imitates his ride to Diskit from 'Dear Comrade'

Chennai, Dec 22 Actor Vijay Deverakonda has now responded to a reel put out by a Tamil fan ...

Chennai, Dec 22 Actor Vijay Deverakonda has now responded to a reel put out by a Tamil fan of his, who rode to Diskit in Ladakh Valley to click a picture in exactly the same fashion the actor was seen in his film 'Dear Comrade'.

On Monday, Vijay Deverakonda posted a reel shot by a fan of his and wrote, "Time is passing, the milestone slowly eroding. But we seem to have a ritual that is ours. One day, I'll stop by again. Till then to all my bikers - stay safe. Lots of love."

The fun reel posted by the fan shows him and a friend riding all the way to Ladakh, in search of a milestone that said it was 12 kms to Diskit.

Apparently, one of the men says he has had a breakup and is therefore looking for the milestone. In the film, Vijay Deverakonda's character takes a ride to the Himalayas after it has a break up.

The man further says in Tamil,"I am roaming around in Diskit in search of that milestone. Even if I find it somewhere in the side, I will pick it up and click a photo. But it's not there."

The men are seen frantically searching for the exact milestone and finally manage to discover it to their joy. Then, the man takes a picture of himself leaning against the milestone in exactly the same fashion Vijay Deverakonda was seen in 'Dear Comrade'.

For the unaware, 'Dear Comrade', a sports romantic drama that dealt with sexual harassment in sports, was directed by Bharat Kamma and featured actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Rashmika Mandanna plays a woman cricketer in the film, which also featured a series of actors including Shruthi Ramachandran and Charu Haasan. The film had music by Justin Prabhakaran and cinematography by Sujith Sarang.

