"One Film Doesn’t Define Everything" Veer Pahariya Talks About Trolls, Memes, and His Hard Work in Sky Force

Veer Pahariya recently made his Bollywood debut with the film Sky Force. The movie is full of action and tells the story of a brave Air Force officer. Veer put in a lot of effort to play this role. He trained for months, worked on his fitness, and even met real Air Force officers to understand how they live and think. He wanted to give his best and make the character feel real and honest.

People on social media have been talking a lot about him—some praised his performance, while others made memes or trolled him. But Veer is taking it all in a positive way. He knows this is just the beginning of his journey, and that every comment, good or bad, can be a chance to learn and grow as an actor.

Speaking about it, Veer said, "I know this is just the beginning. I read what people say, and I take it all as learning. One film doesn’t define everything. I want to keep growing and improving with every role. As for social media, I’ve realised it has a life of its own and doesn’t always reflect the cinema experience. I try not to take it too seriously, but it’s nice to know people are engaging, even if it’s critical."

