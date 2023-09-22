“One has to learn that it’s less tried spaces”: Ektaa R Kapoor talks about breaking stereotypes with films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : From producing quintessential Bollywood blockbusters to taking bold strides in breaking stereotypes, producer Ektaa R Kapoor's journey as an audacious producer has been remarkable.

After breaking the barriers with her previous releases, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Dream Girl 2’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’, Ektaa R. Kapoor is all set for another path-breaking story with her forthcoming venture, ‘Thank You For Coming’.

The film talks about the lifestyles of five different women of various age groups, and with the trailer and songs released, the much-awaited film has been in talks for several reasons.

Since ‘Thank You For Coming’ has made its way at the Toronto Film Festival, Ektaa R Kapoor shared her thoughts about the success with path-breaking content, and the responsibility as a producer and success in these genres and said, "One has to learn that it’s in the less tried and tested spaces, that you find super success. It’s in the slightly risky decisions, where the rewards can be bigger and better"

'Thank You For Coming' is directed by Karan Boolani. It delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure.

After 'Haanji', the makers on Friday unveiled a new track titled 'Desi Wine' from the film.

The high-spirited song is composed by Qaran, sung by Nikita Gandi, The Rish and Arjun and lyrics are penned by Qaran and I.P.Singh.

The highlight of the track's music video is Bhumi Pednekar, who dances her heart out with Shehnaaz after consuming alcohol at the party.

One can also spot Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra and Sushant Divgikar in groovy mode. At the end of the clip, veteran actor Anil Kapoor makes a special appearance.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

