"One of biggest compliments an actor can receive...": Shubhangi Dutt says people thought she was actually "autistic" after 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Shubhangi Dutt, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Tanvi The Great,' says one of the most meaningful reactions to her performance came from viewers who thought she was actually "autistic." The actress says this made her feel deeply proud of her work.

"Many people messaged me saying they thought I was actually autistic. I think that's one of the biggest compliments an actor can receive. If people believed my performance that deeply, then it feels like a big achievement," she shared in a conversation with ANI.

'Tanvi The Great,' directed by legendary actor Anupam Kher, features Shubhangi in the lead role of Tanvi Raina. The film explores themes of autism and the Indian Army. Shubhangi plays a young girl inspired by her late father's army service, as she dreams of following in his footsteps.

Talking about the response to the film, Shubhangi said, "I am getting so much love from people... In my mind, I was only thinking that I've done my first film and my dream has come true. Along with that, I've received so much love from the audience. It's so motivating that I feel I have achieved a lot in just my debut."

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in key roles. It has received praise internationally, having been screened at major festivals in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special screenings at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command in Pune.

'Tanvi The Great' tells the story of Tanvi Raina, a spirited girl living with her mother Vidya (played by Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her father Samar Raina's sacrifice, Tanvi dreams of serving in the Indian Army. The film has touched many for its sensitive portrayal of autism and patriotism.

