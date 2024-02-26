"One of most important part of my childhood": Sonu Nigam pays tributes to Pankaj Udhas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 : Popular singer Sonu Nigam has expressed condolences over the passing away of the ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas. He remembered the late singer as "one of the most important part" of his childhood.

"One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti," Sonu Nigam said on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

A Padma Shri recipient, Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday at the age of 72. Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram. "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," it said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nayaab Udhas (@nayaabudhas)

Soon after Nayaab shared the news of the singer's demise, his fans swamped the comment section and posted their condolences.

A fan wrote, "May his soul rest in peace."

"I'm so sorry to hear of your loss, stay strong and please accept my condolences," a user wrote.

"Deepest Condolences and Prayers," another user posted.

Among the evergreen ghazals that Pankaj Udhas lent his voice to were 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'.

The singer's demise left the music industry in shock and grief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor