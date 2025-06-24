"One of our finest actors took the scene elsewhere": Rahul Bose talks about the perils of on-set improvisation

New Delhi [India], June 24 : In a candid conversation about the complexities of filmmaking, actor Rahul Bose shared a behind-the-scenes moment where an actor's unscripted improvisation sent shockwaves through the set.

Reflecting on his extensive career of over 55 films, the actor and filmmaker revealed his strong stance against improvisation during shooting, particularly when it disrupts the planned narrative.

Bose, who believes in meticulous preparation and a methodical approach to roles, recounted an incident where one of India's finest actors decided to take the scene in a completely different direction, an act that ultimately left the director in a state of panic.

"I got onto the set and I found this guy was taking the scene somewhere else. So, I also went along with it," Bose recalled.

"But finally, the director was panicked. He was like, 'Where is this going?' I said, 'What? He's taking it there?' So, I said, 'You tell him. Don't tell me,'" Bose said.

The unscripted deviation proved to be too much to handle. The scene, which was shot off-script, never made it to the film's final cut. "It was axed," Bose revealed.

Although Bose's background in theatre provides a natural home for improvisation, he is adamant that such moments should be confined to rehearsals, not the actual shoot.

As he explained, "Improv happens before the performance. Not when you're on stage. Improv happens before you get onto stage."

Bose emphasised that when filming, everything must be meticulously planned and executed.

"When you've called 'action', we've already decided what we're going to do together. We're not improvising, then. It's too expensive, too risky, and it compromises the integrity of the film," Bose said.

He elaborated on his discomfort with the idea of improvisation during production, saying that it would be akin to "cutting my arm off" rather than adopting such a method.

Bose's thoughts on improvisation also touched on the relationship between actors and directors. He noted that some directors have become known for flexible, evolving scripts, like 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' where characters and lines were developed on set.

However, Bose was quick to distance himself from such practices. "I honestly don't know what happened on Gangs of Wasseypur, but I would never do a film where you're improvising on the fly," he said, suggesting a stark contrast between his own approach and the fluidity practised by certain filmmakers.

Rahul Bose is a versatile Indian actor, director, and screenwriter known for his impactful performances in films like 'English, August,' 'Mr. and Mrs. Iyer,' 'Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii' and 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects.'

His latest work includes the Bengali web series 'Rekka' and the spy thriller film 'Berlin.'

