"One of the saddest days of my life": Rakesh Bedi mourns loss of iconic actor Satish Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Rakesh Bedi mourned the loss of his dear friend and 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi' sitcom co-star Satish Shah, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 74.

According to the medical certification of cause of death issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Satish Shah passed away due to Septic Shock at the age of 74 today.

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Rakesh Bedi shared an emotional video while expressing his sorrow for the unfortunate demise of actor Satish Shah, describing the artist's loss as one of the "saddest days of his life."

"I am very, very emotional right now. My dearest friend Satish Shah. He was my batchmate, and we did so many films together. He is no more. He has passed away. The emotions I am feeling is difficult to put it in words. One of the saddest days of my life. I miss you bro," said Rakesh Bedi.

The duo worked together in 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi', which aired on DD National in 1984. It starred Rakesh Bedi, Satish Shah, Swaroop Sampat, Shafi Inamdar and others. Rakesh Bedi and Staish Shah also worked together in the 1994 film Teesra Kaun, among others.

Along with Rakesh Bedi, many Bollywood celebs also mourned the loss of the iconic actor Satish Shah.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher also shared an emotional video for Satish Shah after the actor's "shocking" demise.

While remembering the actor, Anupam Kher described Satish Shah, who had a "great general knowledge."

"Shocking, it's shocking. I was with him in so many films. He used to make me laugh. He had great general knowledge. I used to bless him," said Anupam Kher.

The 'Saaransh' actor extended his condolences to Satish Shah's wife, Madhu Shah.

"Madhu, I feel bad. I am really sad. I give you a big hug. There are no words. There is no word for Satish Shah's loss. Most amazing actor. Human being. Satish. I will miss you," concluded Anupam Kher.

With a career of over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in both films and television.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like satirical black comedy 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' (1983) 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Shaadi No. 1'.

Despite his memorable roles on the big screen, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains one of the most iconic comic roles of his career in Indian TV history.

The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of Bollywood icon Satish Shah. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday.

