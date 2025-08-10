'One Piece' renewed for third season

Los Angeles [US], August 10 : Streaming giant Netflix has renewed 'One Piece' series for the third season.

The news came out of the annual One Piece Day celebration on Tokyo, where it was also revealed that Ian Stokes would be joining Joe Tracz as co-showrunner on Season 3. Stokes was previously a co-executive producer on Season 1. Production on the third season will begin later this year in Cape Town, South Africa, as per Variety.

"One Piece" Season 2 does not have a premiere date, but it is slated to return in 2026 on Netflix.

The streamer has also unveiled several first look images from the new season.

Officially titled "One Piece: Into the Grand Line," the official description for Season 2 states:

Inaki Godoy stars as Luffy. The show also features Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Additional cast members are Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor