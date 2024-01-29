One Republic enthralls Mumbai crowd with their debut gig, see visuals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : The second day of music festival Lollapalooza in Mumbai witnessed some captivating performances from One Republic, Sting, Anoushka Shankar, The Rose, Eric Nam, Keane, and Prabh Deep among others.

It was One Republic's debut gig in India.

The band members of the American band Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle, Brian Willett, Eddie Fisher, Jerrod Bettis and Tim Myers. The lead singer, Teddar left no stone unturned to impress their desi fans with their performance.

In fact, One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder also expressed his expressed his love for India.

"I love this country. You've got the best food in the world. We are loving it here," he said, evoking a loud cheer from the jam-packed venue.

The band undoubtedly amped up the energy with 'Counting Stars', 'I Ain't Worried', 'You Were Loved,' 'Someday,' 'Good Life' being sung in unison by fans that couldn't get enough of the Colorado heartthrobs.

The crowd was also moved by legendary Sting's music that made a return to India after almost two decades.

Anoushka Shankar's sounds that blended Indian folk and classical melodies were combined with beautiful dancers performing and moving to the rhythm.

Lollapalooza made its Indian debut last January, making it the eighth country and the first in Asia to host the annual festival, in partnership with global producers Perry Farrell, WME, C3 Presents, and co-producer BookMyShow.

