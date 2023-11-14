"One that changed our lives": Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrate 10 years of 'Ram Leela'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : As the romantic drama film 'Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela,' clocked 10 today, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated the day by sharing unseen pictures from the sets.

Ranveer took to his Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes pictures featuring him and Deepika.

One of the pictures showed Deepika's blistered feet serves as a reminder of the dedication and hard work that goes into filming 'Nagada Sang Dhol' track.

Sharing the picture dumb, he wrote, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever ... in more ways than one![?]"

As soon as the pictures were shared, DeepVeer's fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Best one ever!!!"

"Literally one of the most visually stunning bollywood movies," another user commented.

Another comment read, "10 years of them being in love "

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film marked Ranveer and Deepika's first on-screen collaboration after which the duo started dating.

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Their two-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming action thriller film 'Don 3'.

