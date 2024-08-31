'One Tree Hill' sequel series in works

Los Angeles [US], August 31 : If you loved watching 'One Tree Hill', then there's good news for you all.

A sequel series of 'One Tree Hill' is in the making at Netflix, Variety reported.

As per the sources, original series stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Daneel Ackles are executive producing the reboot. Ackles will executive produce under her Chaos Machine banner along with her husband, Jensen Ackles. Becky Hartman-Edwards ("Firefly Lane," "Parenthood") is attached to write and executive produce. Warner Bros. Television, which produced the original series, would also produce the followup.

Bush and Burton would reprise their roles from the show with Ackles also in talks to return. No word yet on if other original series stars would also return at this time.

The original "One Tree Hill" ran for nine seasons on The WB and later The CW. The cast also included Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Paul Johansson and Lee Norris.

