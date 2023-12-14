"One who led the way": Karisma remembers her "Dadaji" Raj Kapoor on his 99th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : Actor Karisma Kapoor on Thursday remembered her grandfather and late actor Raj Kapoor on his 99th birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma dropped a childhood photo of herself with her Dadaji.

In the picture, baby Karisma can be seen walking while holding Raj Kapoor's hand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C01G3nHLdFL/

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The one who led the way.. remembering Dadaji on his birthday [?][?][?]#grandfatherlove #legend."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji.

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday to Raj sahab on his 99th birthday anniversary, memorable loving picture."

Film actor, producer, and director Raj Kapoor widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment, would have turned 99 if he was alive today.

The legendary actor who was born in Peshwar to father-actor Prithviraj Kapoor and his wife had an illustrious career spanning more than two decades and had won many accolades including 3 National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India.

At the age of ten, he appeared in a Hindi film for the first time, in 1935's 'Inquilab'. Kapoor's big break came with the lead role in 'Neel Kamal' (1947) opposite Madhubala in her first role as a leading lady.

Winner of several accolades, the iconic Bollywood star had been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contributions to the arts. In 1987, the late actor was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He was also a two-time nominee for the Palme d'Or grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival for his films 'Awaara' (1951) and 'Boot Polish' (1954).

He also played the lead in iconic movies such as 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970), 'Sangam' (1964), 'Shree 420' (1955), 'Awaara' (1951), 'Teesri Kasam' (1966), and many more.

Meanwhile, Karisma will be seen in director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor