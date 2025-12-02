"One who stands between reality, unexplained": Makers of 'The RajaSaab' unveil Boman Irani's first-look poster on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 : The makers of the upcoming film, 'The RajaSaab', marked veteran actor Boman Irani's birthday on Tuesday by unveiling his first-look poster from the film.

The poster features the veteran actor in a serious, intense avatar. Taking to their Instagram handle, the makers dropped the poster, offering a closer glimpse of his intriguing character.

"The one who stands between REALITY and the UNEXPLAINED... Team #TheRajaSaab wishes @boman_irani a very Happy Birthday, " reads the caption.

The film's trailer has already hinted at Irani's role. The trailer of the horror fantasy drama opens with Prabhas' character being controlled by Boman Irani's character through hypnosis, immediately creating an intense and mysterious atmosphere. It also showcases his romance with the three leading ladies.

Prabhas, who plays the lead in The RajaSaab, also took to social media to share the poster and extend warm wishes to Irani on his birthday.

"Many happy returns of the day Boman Irani sir...Wishing you a fantastic year ahead...," he wrote.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the look of Sanjay Dutt on his birthday, July 29. Taking to their Instagram, the makers dropped a new poster that shows Dutt in a never-before-seen avatar. The actor is seen dressed in dark tones, with long silver hair, a beard, and an intense expression.

Directed and written by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani, alongside Prabhas in the lead. It is scheduled for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

