One Year of Kissik: Did You Know Sreeleela Learned the Entire Choreography On Set?

It was on this day in 2024 when the world witnessed the rise of a sensation with the release of Sreeleela's Kissik song from Pushpa 2: The Rule. With her infectious energy, bold persona, and electrifying dance moves, the song went on to become a massive hit, trending across the country. Through her dedication, she proved that she is the face Indian cinema needed. Sreeleela has been flying the highest, and the success of Kissik only added wings to her flight. The success of Kissik was no accident; it was fueled by her unmatched dedication. According to a source, “Sreeleela learned the steps for the song on set and shot it the very same day. Her dedication and effortless moves have truly mesmerized everyone!” That single performance transformed her into an overnight sensation, marking her as a performer with both charisma and commitment.

The song turned her into a true pan-India sensation. Her explosive performance sparked a nationwide frenzy, cinema halls transformed into celebration zones, with fans dancing wildly, cheering uncontrollably, and showering confetti the moment she appeared on screen. It had been years since Indian cinema discovered a fresh face capable of igniting such excitement.

Her rise has been nothing short of meteoric, and with this performance, Sreeleela has proven she’s here to stay. She has become a favourite among brands and brings with her a fresh, fierce energy. And now, taking her stardom to the next level, Sreeleela will soon be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut in Anurag Basu’s upcoming musical drama, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her journey.