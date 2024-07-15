OneRepublic, Medusa, Leony rock UEFA Euro 2024 final with electrifying performance

Berlin [Germany], July 15 : In a dazzling display of musical talent and football fervour, OneRepublic, Medusa, and Leony ignited the atmosphere at the Olympiastadion in Berlin with their energetic performance of 'Fire', the official UEFA Euro 2024 song.

The electrifying show served as a prelude to the highly anticipated final showdown between Spain and England, marking a fitting start to the culmination of the tournament.

OneRepublic expressed their gratitude on social media, sharing photos from the event and acknowledging the honor of performing at such a prestigious occasion. "What a match!!! THANK YOU endlessly to @EURO2024 & Berlin for having me, @meduzamusic, and Leony out to perform 'Fire'. It was an absolute honor," they posted, encapsulating the excitement of the moment.

What a match!!! THANK YOU endlessly to the @EURO2024 & Berlin for having me, @meduzamusic, and Leony out to perform “Fire”. It was an absolute honor. Congratulations to Spain for the victory and to England for such a deep tournament run. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BJrhWE5Z88— ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) July 14, 2024

The final itself was a gripping affair, with Spain ultimately prevailing over England with a 2-1 victory, clinching their fourth Euro title.

Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal were the heroes for La Roja, each scoring crucial goals that secured their team's triumph.

Spain dominated proceedings early on, showcasing superior ball control and tactical acumen.

Despite England's resilience, highlighted by a goal from substitute Cole Palmer in the 73rd minute, it was not enough to overcome Spain's determined defence and clinical attacks.

Nico Williams broke the deadlock shortly after halftime, followed by Mikel Oyarzabal's decisive strike in the 86th minute, which proved to be the match-winner.

The late drama unfolded amidst VAR scrutiny, confirming Oyarzabal's goal was onside, much to the jubilation of Spanish fans.

The victory underscored Spain's dominance throughout Euro 2024, remaining unbeaten and asserting their prowess as one of Europe's footballing powerhouses.

In contrast, England's quest for a major international trophy continues, leaving them to reflect on missed opportunities despite a valiant effort in the final.

As the final whistle blew, signalling Spain's historic triumph, the celebrations commenced in earnest, marking the culmination of a thrilling UEFA Euro 2024 tournament filled with memorable moments both on and off the pitch.

