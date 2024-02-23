Onir's Pinecone to be screened at the prestigious 38th British Film Institute Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival

Director Onir expresses his utmost enthusiasm as his highly anticipated film, Pinecone, is set to be screened as the official selection at the esteemed 38th edition of the BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. Known as one of the world's most significant and long-standing queer film events in the LGBTQIA+ community at large, the festival recently unveiled its programme, which includes a diverse array of global perspectives, including Onir's groundbreaking film, Pinecone.

Pinecone is a landmark film for India, offering a semi-autobiographical narrative that explores how the pursuit of love evolves over time, against the backdrop of key milestones in the country's gay rights movement. The film has already won the Rainbow Stories award at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Honarable Mention - Best Feature at International South Asian Film Festival Canada .

Commenting on the selection and screening, Director Onir stated, "I am thrilled and honored to have Pinecone selected for the 38th BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. This film is a labor of love, and I am immensely proud of the journey it has taken from its inception to this moment. Pinecone is more than just a film; it's a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of LGBTQ+ narratives in cinema. I hope it serves as an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers and continues to push the boundaries of queer cinema. I am looking forward to be in london for the screening"

Pinecone has been hailed as a groundbreaking piece of cinema, challenging conventional norms and proving that the heart and vision behind a film are what truly matter, regardless of budget constraints. It stands as a shining example of independent filmmaking and a bold statement for LGBTQ+ representation in the industry.

The screening of Pinecone at the 38th BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival marks another milestone in the film's journey, solidifying its place as a poignant and essential addition to the queer cinematic landscape.