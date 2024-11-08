Onir’s Queer Love Story 'We Are Faheem & Karun' to Premiere at Dharamshala International Film Festival

Critically acclaimed and National award winning filmmaker Onir is set to unveil his latest film, "We Are Faheem & Karun," at the prestigious Dharamshala International Film Festival on November 10th. Backed by the renowned filmmaker Deepa Mehta, this poignant queer love story unfolds against the breathtaking yet challenging backdrop of Gurez, Kashmir, and promises to resonate deeply with audiences.

The film stars Tawseef Mir as Faheem, a local Kashmiri college student, and Akash Menon as Karun, a security guard from Kerala stationed at a construction site. Their journey explores the complexities of love and friendship while highlighting the impact of geopolitical conflicts on personal lives. Deepa Mehta, an icon in the world of cinema, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We Are Faheem and Karun" - an aspect of their love story is of the quintessential star crossed lovers and another aspect is Onir’s desire to humanize the ‘other.’ In Faheem and Karan he does this in spades” Onir, who serves as both director and producer under his banner Anticlock Films, reflected on the film's significance: “Very thrilled that our film " We Are Faheem & Karun" will premiere at the 13th Edition of prestigious and very much loved DIFF.

For me it is poetic that a film that was shot in the small and beautiful Himalayan two of Gurez, Kashmir will begin its journey into the world at this beautiful Himalayan town film festival. Also I have a deep connection with the Himalayas being born and brought up in Bhutan. Somehow it all seems to fit in to a beautiful signal for a film that is very very close to me”. Shot entirely in the picturesque Gurez Valley, with authentic dialogues in Kashmiri and Urdu, "We Are Faheem & Karun" stands out as a vibrant representation of culture and identity.This film marks the first chapter in Onir's anticipated sequel to his critically acclaimed anthology, "I AM."