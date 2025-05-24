Only 40 days of shooting left to complete Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Parasakthi', says Sudha Kongara

Chennai, May 24 Sudha Kongara, whose eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Parasakthi' features actors Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan in the lead, has now disclosed that only another 40 days of shoot was left to complete the film.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Sudha Kongara, while giving an update on how the film was shaping up, said, "We have completed shooting a considerable portion of the film and only another 40 days of shoot is left."

The director said that actor Sivakarthikeyan was currently shooting for A R Murugadoss's Madharasi in Colombo. "We are waiting for Sivakarthikeyan to come back. Once he is back, we will begin to shoot," she said.

When asked when the film would release, the director said that that was a decision that would be taken by the producers after consulting her.

Trashing rumours that 'Parasakthi' will release simultaneously with Vijay's 'Jananayagan', Sudha Kongara said that they had never made such an announcement and that it was just pure speculation.

It may be recalled that while the first schedule of the film happened in Madurai, the unit headed to Sri Lanka for the second schedule.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa and Sreeleela, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit shows that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser has disclosed that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

Parasakthi, which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

