"Only those who had a story to tell succeeded in test cricket...": Anushka Sharma shares heartfelt post celebrating Virat Kohli's legacy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : Actress Anushka Sharma has once again demonstrated her unwavering support for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, after he announced his retirement from Test cricket.

On social media, Anushka shared a heartfelt post originally written by National Award-winning lyricist Varun Grover, who celebrated the significance of Test cricket and Kohli's contributions to the format.

Grover's tribute to Kohli, shared by Anushka, read, "Test Cricket is different from other games because it is a game of narrative. So many variablesfour innings, five days, twenty-two specialists, changing weather daily, sometimes changing seasons three times a day, moisture of air, health of pitch, fate written by coin, and changing mental possibilities every moment. Well, every game is synonymous with some aspect of life in itself, but test cricket literally is like a novelmany genres covered in the same ink."

The post further read, "That's why only those who had a story to tell succeeded in test cricket. A long story that doesn't end even after writing wet, dry, country, foreigner on every pitch. Virat Kohli is the biggest character of this novel in the last decade. They not only lived all the juices of this novel but also made it more enriched. There is a lot written on what they gave to the team and India, but they gave the genre of test cricket what few people could give, a sensitive hero who looks beautiful in both defeat and win."

Grover's post captured the essence of Test cricket and how Kohli became one of the most influential figures in the format over the past decade.

This tribute comes after Virat Kohli shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket on Monday.

The 36-year-old cricketer, who has been a key figure for India in the longest format of the game, shared an emotional message with his fans on Instagram, which read, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

Kohli expressed gratitude towards the game, his teammates, and fans for the memorable journey, concluding with the words: "As I step away from this format, it's not easybut it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitudefor the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off."

Virat's retirement marked the end of an extraordinary 14-year career in Test cricket, in which he scored over 9,000 runs and established himself as one of India's greatest cricketers.

Kohli's career has been marked by his consistency, adaptability, and mental toughness, with standout performances across the globe, including remarkable centuries against Australia, South Africa, and England.

Virat's retirement announcement has also resonated with fans and media worldwide, as the cricketer's contributions to Test cricket are seen as monumental.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening after seeking blessings at Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan, they were greeted by the paparazzi at the airport.

In an emotional moment, one of the paparazzi shouted, "Kohli sir, aapne galat kiya. Aapne retirement kyu liya, abhi hum cricket nahi dekhenge" (Kohli sir, you made a mistake. Why did you retire? We won't watch cricket now).

The cricketing world will undoubtedly miss his presence on the Test field, but Kohli's legacy is far from over.

With a continued focus on ODIs and his IPL career, fans are eagerly waiting to see the next chapters of his cricketing journey unfold.

