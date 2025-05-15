Operation Sindoor gets public support in Mumbai led by social activist Seema Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Social activist Seema Singh on Thursday led a patriotic evening in Mumbai that brought together kids and locals to show their support for the Indian Army and the government.

The gathering was a tribute to Operation Sindoor, India's recent military action across the border in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Kids were seen waving the tricolour as they stood beside Seema Singh, who was seen proudly holding the national flag.

While speaking to ANI, Seema lauded the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their strong response and decisive action.

"Everyone knows, we Indians, we believe in non-violence, but when the time comes, we must all show our strength for the safety and peace of our country. We step forward to respond to our enemies. And what Operation Sindoor represents is not just a name. It's a sentiment. The sisters who have lost their husbands we are very grateful that our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately took action on this and gave orders to all soldiers to bring justice to these sisters," Singh told ANI.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The strikes were conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack; however, in a swift reaction, the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty signed in 1960 between the two countries, following a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting a day after the attack. The operation led to the deaths of over 100 terrorists from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In his address to the nation on May 12, PM Modi stated that after the surgical strike in 2016 and the airstrike in 2019, Operation Sindoor now forms India's policy against terrorism. The Prime Minister referred to India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and stated that water and blood cannot flow together. He also mentioned that any future talks with Pakistan will only focus on terrorism and the vacating of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which remains under illegal occupation. He further emphasized that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, has set a new benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and established a new standard and a new normal.

